LIST | Events and fireworks happening in the Triad 4th of July weekend

Check out this list of events packed with entertainment to fireworks happening in the Triad 4th of July weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the 4th of July quickly approaching Triad residents will be able to enjoy several weekend events jam-packed with fun and entertainment.

The Piedmont-Triad will be home to celebrations, to fireworks, festivals and more.

Check out a list of events below:

4th of July Live at Boston’s House of Jazz

When: Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 5 at 2 a.m. at 1011 Arnold Street in Greensboro

4th of July Celebration Kernersville

When: Sunday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

The 4th of July Celebration Kernersville will be held at Kernersville Elementary at 512 West Mountain Street

Uncle Sam Jam

When: Sunday, July 4 at 4:30 p.m.

The City of High Point will host Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Hollow Festival Park at 1841 Eastchester Drive Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks!

Enjoy a 4th of July fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake starting Sunday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Let’s Play Ball!

The High Point-Thomasville Locos take on the Carolina Disco Turkeys Sunday, July 4 at 2 p.m. at Truist Stadium

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.