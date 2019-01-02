GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, MGT Consulting Group presented their findings to Guilford County Schools leaders after conducting roughly a year-long assessment of the district's facilities.

The main takeaways are that a lot of buildings need improvement and the company made recommendations on how to fix things up and better use space, including redistricting, renovations and a nearly $1.5 billion budget to get it all done.

Keep in mind these are just recommendations. The district is taking time to look over the report and ask questions. No changes or upgrades are set in stone.

The in-depth 127-page report goes into use of space, building condition and a lot of other factors that influenced their suggestions.

When it came to the buildings, the company scored schools and other offices on a 1-100 chart, with 90-100 being excellent and anything below 60 unsatisfactory.

The scores are based on the building and site conditions, technology readiness and educational sustainability, meaning the ability to support education program delivery. There are scores for each different facet of evaluations. We'll list out the average scores for each school from high to low.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Hunter Elementary - 97

McNair Elementary - 97

Simkins Elementary - 96

Northern Elementary - 94

Reedy Fork Elementary - 93

Union Hill Elementary - 93

Guilford Elementary - 91

Oak Ridge Elementary - 90

Bluford Elementary - 89

Pearce Elementary - 88

Alamance Elementary - 87

Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary - 87

Triangle Lake Elementary - 86

Brightwood Elementary - 85

Gibsonville Elementary - 85

Gillespie Park Elementary - 85

Jefferson Elementary - 85

Colfax Elementary - 84

Summerfield Elementary - 83

Falkener Elementary - 81

Southwest Elementary - 80

Fairview Elementary - 78

Parkview Elementary - 77

McLeansville Elementary - 76

Rankin Elementary - 75

Jesse Wharton Elementary - 75

Stokesdale Elementary - 75

Florence Elementary - 74

Pilot Elementary - 74

Sedalia Elementary - 74

Pleasant Garden - 73

Jones Elementary - 68

Jamestown Elementary - 66

Oak Hill Elementary - 65

Oak View - 65

Erwin Montessori - 63 (conducted before tornoado)

Frazier Elementary - 63

Madison Elementary - 63

Nathaniel Greene Elementary - 63

Washington Elementary - 62

Aldermean Elementary - 61

Lindley Elementary - 61

Peeler Elementary - 60 (conducted before tornado)

General Green Elementary - 59

Morehead Elementary - 59

Irving Park Elementary - 58

Archer Elementary - 57

Cone Elementary - 57

Sedgefield Elementary - 56

Montlieu Elementary - 55

Allen Jay Elementary - 54

Kirkman Park Elementary - 54

Shadybrook Elementary - 53

Hampton Elementary - 52 (conducted before tornado)

Northwood Elementary - 52

Peck Elementary - 52

Millis Road Elementary - 51

Murphy Elementary - 51

Bessemer Elementary - 48

Wiley Elementary - 48

Brooks Global Studies - 47

Vandalia Elementary - 47

Joyner Elementary - 46

Sumner Elementary - 45

Sternberger Elementary - 44

Claxton Elementary - 43

Southern Elementary - 42

Foust Elementary - 34

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Jamestown Middle - 95

Western Guilford Middle - 91

Allen Jay Middle - Prep Academy - 90

Northern Middle - 90

Southern Middle - 90

Kernodle Middle - 86

Hairston Middle - 85

Southwest Middle - 81

Eastern Middle - 78

Penn Griffin School For the Arts - 75

Ferndale Middle - 71

Southeast Middle - 70

Lincoln Academy - 66

Northeast Middle - 65

Johnson Street Elementary - 61

Mendenhall Middle - 61

Brown Summit Middle - 63

Welborn Middle -63

Allen Middle - 59

Swann Middle - 55

Jackson Middle - 52

Northwest Middle - 48

Kiser Middle - 42

HIGH SCHOOLS

Northern High - 90

Eastern High - 89

Dudley High - 85

Ragsdale High - 83

Andrews High - 76

Southeast High - 74

Northwest High - 70

Southwest High - 70

High Point Central - 65

Page High - 65

Western High - 61

Northeast High - 59

Smith High School - 59

Grimsley High - 56

Southern High -56

SPECIALTY SCHOOLS

Haynes Inman Education Center - 96

Joyner - Greene Education Center - 94

Herbin-Metz Education Center - 92

Dean B. Pruette Scale School - 79

Smith Academy - 78

Gateway Ed Center - 67

Kearns Academy - 57

Old McIver School - 50

Greensboro SCALE School - 43

Weaver Ed. Center - 42

Guilford Newcomers School - 41

Twilight High School - 41

To wrap up, 8 elementary schools, 5 middle schools, 1 high school and 3 specialty schools fell in the "excellent" range; 26 elementary schools, 7 middle schools, 4 high schools and 6 specialty schools fell in the lowest "unsatisfactory" range. On average, elementary schools scored "poor"; middle schools scored "fair"; high schools scored "fair"; and specialty schools scored "poor."

On average, administrative buildings also scored "unsatisfactory" predominantly for infrastructure and technology capabilities.