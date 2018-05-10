GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- The nation's largest mattress retailer has been ailing amid a surge of bed-in-a-box online retailers, too many physical stores and an accounting mess at its parent company, Steinhoff International.

Amid that news Mattress Firm, which has been grappling with declining sales following an overexpansion and a scandal at its parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday.

The company said it will close 700 stores overall, some of them immediately. More than 200 stores will close within days. The company has nearly 10,000 employees and another 125 franchised locations.

Here's the list of North Carolina Mattress Firm stores expected to close within days and be vacated entirely by the end of the month, according to court filings:

*Triad stores in Bold*

North Carolina

235 Harvey Street, Winston Salem, NC 27103

2504 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408

1595 Glidewell Drive Suite 101, Burlington, NC 27215

3137 Waltham Blvd, Burlington, NC 27215

4008 Brian Jordan Place, High Point, NC 27265

2501 East Franklin Blvd, Ste., Gastonia, NC 28056

610 SE Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

252 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, NC 28625

1011 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284

2510 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408

1834 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105

14045 East Independence Blvd Suite C4, Indian Trail, NC 28079

1809 Sardis Road N, Charlotte, NC 28270

1402 West Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

8204 Tryon Woods Drive, Cary, NC 27518

7248 GB Alford Highway, Holly Springs, NC 27540

9901 E. Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105

8201 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28411

3274 Silas Creek Parkway Suite #33-36, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

