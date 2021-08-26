LIST | High school football games postponed for week of Aug. 27

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several high school teams have either postponed or canceled games for Friday, August 27 due to COVID-19.
Games PPD or Canceled due to COVID-19 Protocols
- Ragsdale at Glenn (Canceled)
- Reynolds at SW Guilford (PPD--will be played Sept. 9th)
- Cummings at Western Alamance (PPD)
- Rockingham County at Morehead (Canceled)
- West Davidson at Ledford (PPD)
- Western Guilford at NE Guilford (PPD--will be played Sept. 10th)
- Lexington at Walkertown (Canceled)
- Williams at Eastern Guilford (Canceled)
- Eastern Alamance vs. Southern Alamance (PPD)
