LIST | High school football games postponed for week of Aug. 27

Here's a list of high school football games postponed for this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several high school teams have either postponed or canceled games for Friday, August 27 due to COVID-19.

Games PPD or Canceled due to COVID-19 Protocols

  • Ragsdale at Glenn  (Canceled)
  • Reynolds at SW Guilford (PPD--will be played Sept. 9th)
  • Cummings at Western Alamance (PPD)
  • Rockingham County at Morehead  (Canceled)
  • West Davidson at Ledford  (PPD)
  • Western Guilford at NE Guilford (PPD--will be played Sept. 10th)
  • Lexington at Walkertown (Canceled)
  • Williams at Eastern Guilford (Canceled)
  • Eastern Alamance vs. Southern Alamance (PPD)

