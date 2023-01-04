Places to get your CPR certification in Guilford County

Here are some places in Guilford County where you can learn how to give CPR.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday passing out on the field mid-game as paramedics performed CPR before he was taken to a hospital.

Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition, but the situation could have been fatal.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 9 out of 10 people who have cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die. One way to assist loved ones suffering from cardiac arrest is to administer CPR.

The CDC said performing CPR in the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest can increase a person's chance of survival.

The American Red Cross offers in-person and online CPR training and certifications. For more information on prices and class openings, click here.

CPR Certification Greensboro has courses licensed by the American Heart Association. CPR training includes rescue breath training, hands-on chest compression training, and training on AED usage for children, adults, and infants. You can leave with your CPR certification that same day.

Guilford County Department of Public Health provides first aid and CPR training as needed. For further details, click here.

Get CPR training at this family-owned business in High Point from their two certified instructors. They are located inside the SportsCenter Triad Health Club and offer 'student-friendly teaching. They also offer to teach small groups for businesses and other organizations. For pricing details click, here.

