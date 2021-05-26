LIST | Memorial Day events in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Memorial Day approaching Monday, multiple ceremonies and events are happening across the Piedmont Triad to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. You can find a full list of events below. Text a photo of a hero you are honoring and remembering this Memorial Day to 336-379-5775.
Sunday, May 30: Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group hosts Memorial Day Ceremony
- The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive.
- This year’s guest speaker will be Capt. Joe Seals of the US Army Special Forces. Seals is currently stationed at the Pentagon.
- The US Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC, will present the colors.
Sunday, May 30: Memorial Day Ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery
- A ceremony honoring veterans will be held in the veterans' section of the cemetery on Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m.
- Forest Lawn Cemetery is located at 3901 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro.
- Veterans and volunteers will plant flags on the graves of veterans at the Forest Lawn Cemetery the day before the ceremony.
Monday, May 31: Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park Wreath Presentation & Flag Raising
- The event is set to start at 11 a.m. at 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown.
- For more information, click here.
Monday, May 31: Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony
- After having to cancel last year's ceremony due to the pandemic, the Carolina Field of Honor's annual Memorial Day Ceremony returns Monday.
- The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.
- This year’s guest speaker is retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer and Navy SEAL, Steve Nash. Nash was a UDT (Underwater Demolitions Team) diver before moving into SEAL Team 1. Nash was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service during his many tours of Vietnam.
- Event coordinators ask you to bring your lawn chairs for seating, wear masks as you deem appropriate, and social distance.
Monday, May 31: Town of Oak Ridge Memorial Day Observance
- The ceremony will be at Oak Ridge Town Park, located at 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. It begins at 10 a.m. and will last about 30 minutes.
- Local Scouts troops will provide the string ensemble, flag detail, speaker, and bugler.
Monday, May 31: Taps Across America/Moment of Remembrance at Bugle Boy Gillies Memorial
- Scout troops will walk to Bugle Boy Gillies Memorial in Summerfield. They will arrive around 2:50 p.m.
- Upon arrival, the Senior Patrol Leader will read the history of the Bugle Boy, the Scouts will place flags, and then at 3 p.m., there will be a moment of silence followed by the playing of taps.
- The Bugle Boy Gillies Memorial is located at 3118 Oak Ridge Road.
- To learn more about this historical marker, click here.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775