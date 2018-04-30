Thursday, May 3 is the National Day of Prayer and there's a lot of events to honor the day in the Triad.

We've got a list of events that recognize the day right here:

High Point’s second annual Multi-Faith National Day of Prayer, with programs at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday at the High Point Public Library Arts and Education Plaza (901 N. Main Street)

National Day of Prayer at Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza at noon (220 S. Greene Street, Greensboro)

Hayes-Taylor YMCA National Day of Prayer breakfast (2630 Florida Street in Greensboro) Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and is open to all. You must register through the YMCA to get a ticket. Judge Teresa Vincent will deliver the message.

We'll add more events as they're announced.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2017 WFMY