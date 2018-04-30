Thursday, May 3 is the National Day of Prayer and there's a lot of events to honor the day in the Triad.
We've got a list of events that recognize the day right here:
- High Point’s second annual Multi-Faith National Day of Prayer, with programs at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday at the High Point Public Library Arts and Education Plaza (901 N. Main Street)
- National Day of Prayer at Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza at noon (220 S. Greene Street, Greensboro)
- Hayes-Taylor YMCA National Day of Prayer breakfast (2630 Florida Street in Greensboro) Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and is open to all. You must register through the YMCA to get a ticket. Judge Teresa Vincent will deliver the message.
We'll add more events as they're announced.
