GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The following school districts in North Carolina are closed, delayed or having early dismissal Thursday (Oct. 11) due to expected impact from now Tropical Storm Michael:

RELATED | Hurricane Michael: State of Emergency Declared In NC, NC National Guard Activated

  • Guilford County Schools are now closed.
  • Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed
  • Randolph County Schools are closed
  • Rockingham County Schools are closed
  • Davidson County Schools have a 2-hour delay with an option to close
  • Lexington City Schools delayed two hours Thursday
  • Montgomery County Schools are closed
  • Caswell County Schools are closed
  • Wake County Schools are closed
  • Durham Public Schools are closed
  • Orange County Schools are closed
  • Chatham County Schools are closed
  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are closed
  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are closed
  • Cumberland County Schools are closed
  • Johnston County Schools are closed
  • Harnett County Schools are closed
  • Granville County Schools are closed
  • Franklin County Schools are closed
  • Wilson County Schools are closed
  • Moore County Schools are closed
  • Lee County Schools are closed
  • Bladen County Schools are closed (with 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12)
  • Pitt County Schools are closed (with 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12)
  • Wayne County Schools are closed
  • Sampson County Schools are closed
  • Lenoir County Schools are closed (with 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12)
  • Greene County Schools are closed
  • Edgecombe County Public Schools are closed
  • Brunswick County Schools are closed Thursday, Oct. 11 AND Friday, Oct. 12
  • New Hanover County Schools are closed
  • Nash-Rocky Mount Schools will have 3-hour early dismissal

Check the WFMY News 2 Closings/Delays section anytime for Local updates

RELATED | LIVE | Michael Hits Florida with 155 mph Winds; Rain and Wind Hit the Triad Thursday

We'll update this list as more announcements are made.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a 'State of Emergency' Wednesday and announced he has activated the National Guard. Several counties are already under a storm watch. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects Michael to bring high winds and heavy rain after hitting Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY