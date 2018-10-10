GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The following school districts in North Carolina are closed, delayed or having early dismissal Thursday (Oct. 11) due to expected impact from now Tropical Storm Michael:

Guilford County Schools are now closed.

Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed

Randolph County Schools are closed

Rockingham County Schools are closed

Davidson County Schools have a 2-hour delay with an option to close

Lexington City Schools delayed two hours Thursday

Montgomery County Schools are closed

Caswell County Schools are closed

Wake County Schools are closed

Durham Public Schools are closed

Orange County Schools are closed

Chatham County Schools are closed

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are closed

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are closed

Cumberland County Schools are closed

Johnston County Schools are closed

Harnett County Schools are closed

Granville County Schools are closed

Franklin County Schools are closed

Wilson County Schools are closed

Moore County Schools are closed

Lee County Schools are closed

Bladen County Schools are closed (with 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12)

Pitt County Schools are closed (with 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12)

Wayne County Schools are closed

Sampson County Schools are closed

Lenoir County Schools are closed (with 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12)

Greene County Schools are closed

Edgecombe County Public Schools are closed

Brunswick County Schools are closed Thursday, Oct. 11 AND Friday, Oct. 12

New Hanover County Schools are closed

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools will have 3-hour early dismissal

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a 'State of Emergency' Wednesday and announced he has activated the National Guard. Several counties are already under a storm watch. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects Michael to bring high winds and heavy rain after hitting Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday.

