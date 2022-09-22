Things to do in the Triad this fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors, and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!
Here's a list of farms and markets offering pumpkins, hayrides, and more for family and friends to enjoy.
Greensboro & Burlington Area
McLaurin Farms
5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455
Piedmont Triad Farmers' Market
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd. Colfax
High Point & Kernersville Area
Zane's Clodbuster Farms
5500 Leonard Farm Rd. Kernersville
Call before arriving to confirm pumpkins are in.
Whitaker Farms
Opens end of September
2991 Providence Church Road, Climax
Smith Hollow Farm
Opens September 24
5290 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville
Winston-Salem Area
Alpha & Omega
1129 Cheek Road, Hamptonville, NC
Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Red Hound Farms
Red Hound Farms, 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons
Fryes Creek Family Farm
9970 N. NC Highway 150, Clemmons, NC 27012
Tanglewood Park Hay Rides to Pumpkin Patch
Tractor driven rides to pumpkin patches offered. Private rides can be scheduled any day; public rides open on weekends.
Call 766-9540 for reservations, information on group hay rides, and costs; reservations highly recommended.