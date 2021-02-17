LIST: Schools closed, delayed, or doing remote learning Thursday due to ice storm threat

Guilford County Schools is going remote. Alamance-Burlington Schools will be closed. Check back for updates.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are beginning to announce their plans to close, delay, or switch to remote learning on Thursday, Feb. 18 due to the anticipated ice storm. We will update this story as more school districts make their plans known or update their status.

For a full list of closings and delays, click here.

SCHOOLS CLOSED:

Alamance-Burlington Schools - Closed Thursday

Full release from ABSS:

"Because the weather forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, anticipates the likelihood of ice accumulation and hazardous driving conditions, ABSS is calling a no school day for students and staff for tomorrow. Schools will be closed for students and staff.

In addition, there will be no after-school or athletic activities on Thursday, February 18."

SCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING:

Guilford County Schools - Remote Learning on Thursday

GCS says all students will learning remotely on Thursday, Feb. 18. Here's the full release from the district.

"In anticipation of inclement weather expected to impact Guilford County, all Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely Thurs., Feb. 18. Afterschool activities and athletics are cancelled for Thursday. Meals for Thursday and Friday will be going home with students today.