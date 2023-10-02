Check out some of the Triad's spookiest attractions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is near and all things scary are here!
Here's a list of the spookiest attractions opening this season in the Triad:
Woods of Terror
- 5601 N Church Street
- Greensboro, NC
- Tickets available here.
Kersey Valley Spooky Woods
- 1615 Kersey Valley Road
- Archdale, NC
- Tickets available here.
Carolina History & Haunts
