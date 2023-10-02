x
Check out some of the Triad's spookiest attractions

A list of haunted houses, escape rooms, and more spooky attractions open in the Triad for spooky season!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is near and all things scary are here! 

Here's a list of the spookiest attractions opening this season in the Triad: 

Woods of Terror 

  • 5601 N Church Street 
  • Greensboro, NC
  • Tickets available here.

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods 

  • 1615 Kersey Valley Road 
  • Archdale, NC
  • Tickets available here.

Carolina History & Haunts 

  • 300 W Washington Street 
  • Greensboro, NC
  • More information can be found here.



