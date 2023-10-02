Check out some of the Triad's spookiest attractions

A list of haunted houses, escape rooms, and more spooky attractions open in the Triad for spooky season!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is near and all things scary are here!

Here's a list of the spookiest attractions opening this season in the Triad:

Woods of Terror

5601 N Church Street

Greensboro, NC

Tickets available here.

Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

1615 Kersey Valley Road

Archdale, NC

Tickets available here.

Carolina History & Haunts

300 W Washington Street

Greensboro, NC

More information can be found here.









