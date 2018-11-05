OUTER BANKS, N.C. -- Try your luck out on the water! You don't want to miss these upcoming fishing tournaments for a chance to reel in a big record catch.

Annual Family Fishing Tournament

June 9th, 2018 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Kick off the summer season on the Outer Banks while making wonderful memories that will last well after your vacation is over by participating in the Annual Family Fishing Tournament.

Fritz Boyden Memorial Youth Tournament

June 20th, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Share a love of fishing with the youngest members in your vacationing party with this special fishing tournament that’s designed with youth anglers in mind.

Carolina Boat Builders Tournament

July 25th, 2018 - July 28th, 2018 8:30 AM - 8:30 PM

Join in the fun of one of the summer’s most highly anticipated fishing tournaments while supporting a wonderful local cause

