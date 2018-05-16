RALEIGH, N.C. -- Businesses in Raleigh are getting behind the Teacher Rally offering discounts and deals.

Imurj tweeted “We’re proud to support @NCAE! Teachers & supporters are welcome to gather at Imurk starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, with coffee sponsored by Odelay Coffee and fresh donuts."

We're proud to support @ncae! Teachers & supporters are welcome to gather at Imurj starting at 8:30AM Wednesday morning, with coffee sponsored by @odelaycoffee, and fresh donuts! We’ll have supplies for making posters/signs available for you - https://t.co/iFszaCejxv — Imurj (@imurjraleigh) May 15, 2018

Jimmy John’s on Fayetteville Street will offer $10 box lunches. You’ll need to place an order by calling (919-754-0101). They will also deliver sandwiches to people in the middle of the rally and march, according to the News & Observer.

Trophy Brewing Company in Raleigh will offer all educators 10-percent off their food bill on Wednesday.

Zpizza in Raleigh will take $1 off a take out Caesar salad with drink purchase for #Red4Ed

