RALEIGH, N.C. -- Businesses in Raleigh are getting behind the Teacher Rally offering discounts and deals.
LIST | Where To Get Free Lunch, Childcare When School Is Out For Teacher Rally
Imurj tweeted “We’re proud to support @NCAE! Teachers & supporters are welcome to gather at Imurk starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, with coffee sponsored by Odelay Coffee and fresh donuts."
Jimmy John’s on Fayetteville Street will offer $10 box lunches. You’ll need to place an order by calling (919-754-0101). They will also deliver sandwiches to people in the middle of the rally and march, according to the News & Observer.
Related: NC Lawmakers Pledge $4K Plus Pay Raise Ahead Of Teacher Rally
Trophy Brewing Company in Raleigh will offer all educators 10-percent off their food bill on Wednesday.
Zpizza in Raleigh will take $1 off a take out Caesar salad with drink purchase for #Red4Ed
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users