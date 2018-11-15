GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Schools are announcing the decision to delay or close for Friday, November 16 due to the winter weather.

LATEST LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Patrick County Public Schools - Closed on Friday

SCHOOL DELAYS

Alleghany County Schools - Delayed two hours on Friday

Martinsville City Schools - Delayed two hours on Friday

Carroll County Schools - Delayed two hours on Friday

