CLOSED

Rockingham County Schools The school system says it will operate on Plan 1, which is an optional teacher workday.



Check the WFMY News 2 Closings/Delays section anytime for Local updates

This list will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

► Download the WFMY News 2 App for updates and breaking news: Apple Users, Android Users

WATCH | Power Playbook: What it Takes to Get Your Electricity Restored After Massive Outage

RELATED | Latest Power Outage Numbers; Duke Energy Says Restoration Should Be Done By Tuesday

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY