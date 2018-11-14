GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Schools are announcing the decision to delay or cancel for Thursday, November 15 due to the possibility for winter weather.

LATEST LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Patrick County Public Schools - Closed on Thursday

SCHOOL DELAYS

Stokes County Schools - Delayed two hours on Thursday

Carroll County Schools - Delayed two hours on Thursday

