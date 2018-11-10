GREENSBORO (WFMY) - We are updating this story as we get updates on school closings and delays for Friday, October 12 due to impacts of Tropical Storm Michael.
- Guilford County Schools are closed.
Check the WFMY News 2 Closings/Delays section anytime for Local updates
Live Blog: Michael Arrives in the Carolinas
Live: Storm Coverage from the WFMY News 2 Weather and News Team
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users