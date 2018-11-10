GREENSBORO (WFMY) - We are updating this story as we get updates on school closings and delays for Friday, October 12 due to impacts of Tropical Storm Michael.

Guilford County Schools are closed.

Check the WFMY News 2 Closings/Delays section anytime for Local updates

Live Blog: Michael Arrives in the Carolinas

Live: Storm Coverage from the WFMY News 2 Weather and News Team

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY