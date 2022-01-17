LIST: School district closings, remote learning for Tuesday, Jan. 18

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features an update Tuesday on roads in Greensboro.
School districts are announcing their plans for Tuesday, Jan. 18, following Sunday’s winter storm as many side roads are still icy.
Get the latest closings: School closings list and other business delays/closings
The following schools will be closed:
- Davidson County Schools
- Davie County Schools
- Danville Public City Schools
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
- Thomasville City Schools
- Elkin City Schools
- Martinsville City Schools
- Montgomery County Schools
- Stokes County Schools