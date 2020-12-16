LIST | School delays announced for Thursday, Dec. 17

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schools are making decisions about Thursday, Dec. 17 following icy conditions early Wednesday morning. Keep checking this list as more schools could be added.
WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 17.
THOMASVILLE CITY SCHOOLS
Thomasville City Schools is operating on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 17.
SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS
Surry County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 17.