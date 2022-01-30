LIST | School district closings, delays, remote learning for Monday, Jan. 31

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on icy roads in Greensboro causing some drivers to slide in ditches.
School districts throughout the Triad are announcing plans to either close, delay, or operate on a remote learning day Monday due to the possibility of slick road conditions.
School Closings
- Carroll County Schools
School Delays
- Stokes County Schools – 3-hour delay
- Surry County Schools – 3-hour delay
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775