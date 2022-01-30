x
LIST | School district closings, delays, remote learning for Monday, Jan. 31

School districts are announcing closures, delays, remote learning options due to the possibility of icy road conditions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on icy roads in Greensboro causing some drivers to slide in ditches.

School districts throughout the Triad are announcing plans to either close, delay, or operate on a remote learning day Monday due to the possibility of slick road conditions.

Check out our full list of closings and delays

School Closings

  • Carroll County Schools 

School Delays

  • Stokes County Schools – 3-hour delay
  • Surry County Schools – 3-hour delay

