LIST: Schools closed, delayed, or doing remote learning Friday

School districts in the Triad are announcing their plans for Friday due to inclement weather.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad school districts are beginning to announce their plans to close, delay, or switch to remote learning on Friday, Feb. 19 due to inclement weather. We will update this story as more school districts make their plans known or update their status.

School Delays

Guilford County Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Davidson County Schools – 3 Hour Delay

Randolph County Schools – 3 Hour Delay

Asheboro City Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Wilkes County Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Stokes County Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Yadkin County Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Remote Learning

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools – Remote Learning Only

Alamance Burlington Schools – Remote Learning Only

Rockingham County Schools - Remote Learning Only with a 3 hour delay for instruction

All students will learn remotely on Friday, February 19. This will be a remote learning day with a 3 hour delay for instruction. Due to the potential for icy conditions early Friday morning, all buildings will be open at 10:00 am for central office, school level administrators, teachers and other essential personnel. All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely. Child Care will open at 10:00 am and meals will not be provided. Please travel safe and have a great evening!

Thomasville City Schools - Remote Learning Only

Friday, Feb. 19, will be a remote learning day. Faculty and staff with the option to telework may do so (or you may report to campus at 10am).

Snow/Storm teams members and those without telework options should report on a delay (10am). Please stay safe and warm this evening and into the AM.