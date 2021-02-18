LIST: Schools closed, delayed, or doing remote learning Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad school districts are beginning to announce their plans to close, delay, or switch to remote learning on Friday, Feb. 19 due to inclement weather. We will update this story as more school districts make their plans known or update their status.
School Delays
- Guilford County Schools – 2 Hour Delay
- Davidson County Schools – 3 Hour Delay
- Randolph County Schools – 3 Hour Delay
- Asheboro City Schools - 2 Hour Delay
- Wilkes County Schools - 2 Hour Delay
- Stokes County Schools - 2 Hour Delay
- Yadkin County Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Remote Learning
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools – Remote Learning Only
Alamance Burlington Schools – Remote Learning Only
Rockingham County Schools - Remote Learning Only with a 3 hour delay for instruction
All students will learn remotely on Friday, February 19. This will be a remote learning day with a 3 hour delay for instruction. Due to the potential for icy conditions early Friday morning, all buildings will be open at 10:00 am for central office, school level administrators, teachers and other essential personnel. All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely. Child Care will open at 10:00 am and meals will not be provided. Please travel safe and have a great evening!
Thomasville City Schools - Remote Learning Only
Friday, Feb. 19, will be a remote learning day. Faculty and staff with the option to telework may do so (or you may report to campus at 10am).
Snow/Storm teams members and those without telework options should report on a delay (10am). Please stay safe and warm this evening and into the AM.
Carroll County Schools - Remote Learning Only