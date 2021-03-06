LIST | Schools in the Triad serving meals over summer break

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — With summertime quickly approaching parents and students may need a little help making sure kids eat during what would normally be school hours.
School systems like Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have you covered.
Guilford County Schools
Summer meals are available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Guilford County Schools students, and an extra meal is included on Thursday to fill-in for Friday.
GCS also will serve meals to students involved in summer academic programs.
Meals will be served through the district’s mobile program, which brings meals by bus to places where transportation can be an issue for families, such as homeless shelters.
School officials said meals will not be given the week of July 5, as the district will be closed.
Officials said extra meals will be given July 1 for July 2 and July 5-7. The summer meal program will continue through August 12.
GCS Summer Meal School Sites
- Colfax Elementary
- Eastern High
- Florence Elementary
- Foust Elementary
- Gillespie Elementary
- Hairston Middle
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson Middle
- Jamestown Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Northwest High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Page High
- Parkview Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Union Hill Elementary
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will continue to deliver mobile meals in the community for their summer meals program this year.
Meals will be served for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students Monday through Thursday at 23 school-based sites.
WS/FCS Summer Meal School Sites
- Ashley Elementary
- Bolton Elementary
- Cook Elementary
- East Forsyth Middle
- Easton Elementary
- Flat Rock Middle
- Forest Park Elementary
- Gibson Elementary
- Kennedy Elementary
- Kernersville Elementary
- Kimberley Park Elementary
- Kimmel Farm Elementary
- Konnoak Elementary
- Middle Fork/ASU Academy
- Mineral Springs Middle
- North Forsyth High
- North Hills Elementary
- Old Town Elementary
- Paisley Elementary
- Petree Elementary
- Smith Farm Elementary
- Walkertown Elementary
- Ward Elementary
