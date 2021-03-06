LIST | Schools in the Triad serving meals over summer break

School systems like Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are providing students with meals all summer long at select locations.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — With summertime quickly approaching parents and students may need a little help making sure kids eat during what would normally be school hours.

School systems like Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have you covered.

Guilford County Schools

Summer meals are available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Guilford County Schools students, and an extra meal is included on Thursday to fill-in for Friday.

GCS also will serve meals to students involved in summer academic programs.

Meals will be served through the district’s mobile program, which brings meals by bus to places where transportation can be an issue for families, such as homeless shelters.

School officials said meals will not be given the week of July 5, as the district will be closed.

Officials said extra meals will be given July 1 for July 2 and July 5-7. The summer meal program will continue through August 12.

GCS Summer Meal School Sites

Colfax Elementary

Eastern High

Florence Elementary

Foust Elementary

Gillespie Elementary

Hairston Middle

Irving Park Elementary

Jackson Middle

Jamestown Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Northwest High

Oak Hill Elementary

Page High

Parkview Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southeast High

Union Hill Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Elementary

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will continue to deliver mobile meals in the community for their summer meals program this year.

Meals will be served for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students Monday through Thursday at 23 school-based sites.

WS/FCS Summer Meal School Sites

Ashley Elementary

Bolton Elementary

Cook Elementary

East Forsyth Middle

Easton Elementary

Flat Rock Middle

Forest Park Elementary

Gibson Elementary

Kennedy Elementary

Kernersville Elementary

Kimberley Park Elementary

Kimmel Farm Elementary

Konnoak Elementary

Middle Fork/ASU Academy

Mineral Springs Middle

North Forsyth High

North Hills Elementary

Old Town Elementary

Paisley Elementary

Petree Elementary

Smith Farm Elementary

Walkertown Elementary

Ward Elementary

