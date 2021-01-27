LIST: Schools switching to remote learning Thursday due to inclement weather

Here's a list of schools adjusting their learning plans due to the possibility for snow on Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some Triad school districts are switching to remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 28 due to anticipated inclement weather.

Here's a list of schools adjusting their learning plans. Keep checking back as more school systems make their plans known.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Rockingham County Schools

Due to inclement weather, all students will learn remotely on Thursday, Jan. 28. Tomorrow will be a remote instruction day. There will not be a delay for class schedules.

Central office, school level administration and other departments will report to work at 10:00 am. This is subject to re-evaluation if the inclement weather conditions change.

On Thursday, all buildings will be open for school level administrators and other essential personnel such as custodial and maintenance staff.

Child Care will open at 9:00 am. Child Care Parents – Please be advised, if weather conditions worsen during the day, child care sites may close early. If so, Site Coordinators will communicate by phone or Class Dojo.

Teachers should work remotely from home. All classified staff who have the ability to work remotely from home should do so with the approval of the school principal or their direct supervisor. All classified staff who are not able to work remotely should review their options regarding reporting to work or make arrangements with their direct supervisor.

Stokes County Schools