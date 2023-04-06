x
Local News

LIST: Strawberry farms open for the 2023 season

Strawberry season is underway in the Triad. Check out this list of farms where you can get fresh strawberries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring is here and it's the perfect time to go strawberry picking!

Several farms across the Triad are getting their strawberries ready for your liking.

Check out this list of where you can grab a bucket and share them with family and friends!

Guilford County:

Bernie's Berries

  • 5421 Groometown Road, Greensboro
  • Contact: 336-852-1594
  • Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Freedom House Farm

  • 6434 Highway 158, Summerfield
  • Contact: 336-286-7622
  • Hours of Operation: See their Facebook page here.

Rudd Farm

  • 4201 Hicone Road, Greensboro
  • Contact: 336-621-1264
  • Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Randolph County:

Whitaker Farms

  • 2991 Providence Church Road, Climax
  • Contact: 336-685-4888
  • Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockingham County:

Wheeler Farm's Strawberries

  • 480 Unicorn Road, Reidsville
  • Contact: 336-951-9158

To add your farm to the list, email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

