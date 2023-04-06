LIST: Strawberry farms open for the 2023 season

Strawberry season is underway in the Triad. Check out this list of farms where you can get fresh strawberries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring is here and it's the perfect time to go strawberry picking!

Several farms across the Triad are getting their strawberries ready for your liking.

Check out this list of where you can grab a bucket and share them with family and friends!

Guilford County:

5421 Groometown Road, Greensboro

Contact: 336-852-1594

Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

6434 Highway 158, Summerfield

Contact: 336-286-7622

Hours of Operation: See their Facebook page here.

4201 Hicone Road, Greensboro

Contact: 336-621-1264

Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Randolph County:

2991 Providence Church Road, Climax

Contact: 336-685-4888

Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockingham County:

480 Unicorn Road, Reidsville

Contact: 336-951-9158

To add your farm to the list, email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.