GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown has officially begun until the Fourth of July!

In honor of America's birthday, the sky will look brighter than normal as several fireworks will be lighting the sky.

So where can you go to celebrate and witness these fireworks? Thought you'd never ask

This year the Greensboro Fun Fourth Festival is doing fireworks a day early--like TONIGHT!

The fun kicks off on July 3, with the American Block Party & Fireworks Show which will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the First National Bank Stadium. The party features a live DJ performance and music by Stephanie Quayle. The show is free to attend with food and beer available to buy. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

What: Food, carnival rides, fireworks

Where: Northeast Park (Gibsonville)

When: July 3

Time: Activites/Food begins at 5 p.m. fireworks at dark

What: Live music, food, fireworks

Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)

When: July 3

Time: 7:00-10:00 p.m. (Fireworks show in the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium at 9:30 pm)

What: The Uncle Same Jam in High Point features live, family-friendly musical performances. The fireworks show follows.

Where: Oak Hollow Festival Park located at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point

When: July 4

Time: Starts at 4:30 p.m., Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

The Brothas Band at 5:00 p.m. and EnVision at 6:30 p.m.

Costs: $10 per vehicle. There's a child pass for $20 that includes the following: Family Fun Zone featuring inflatables, rock climbing wall, bungee trampoline, and (new this year) inflatable laser tag for kids.

Other: For real time event and emergency information during the Uncle Sam Jam, please text SAMJAM to 888-777. Standard data message rates may apply.

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)

When: July 4

Time: 7 p.m.

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: BB&T Point Ballpark (High Point)

When: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m.

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington)

When: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m.

What: Baseball game followed by fireworks

Where: BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)

When: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m.

