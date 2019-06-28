GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown has officially begun until the Fourth of July!
In honor of America's birthday, the sky will look brighter than normal as several fireworks will be lighting the sky.
So where can you go to celebrate and witness these fireworks? Thought you'd never ask
This year the Greensboro Fun Fourth Festival is doing fireworks a day early--like TONIGHT!
The fun kicks off on July 3, with the American Block Party & Fireworks Show which will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the First National Bank Stadium. The party features a live DJ performance and music by Stephanie Quayle. The show is free to attend with food and beer available to buy. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the show.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
13th Annual Firework Extravaganza
What: Food, carnival rides, fireworks
Where: Northeast Park (Gibsonville)
When: July 3
Time: Activites/Food begins at 5 p.m. fireworks at dark
The American Block Party & Fireworks Show
What: Live music, food, fireworks
Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)
When: July 3
Time: 7:00-10:00 p.m. (Fireworks show in the Greensboro Grasshoppers Stadium at 9:30 pm)
UNCLE SAM JAM IN HIGH POINT
What: The Uncle Same Jam in High Point features live, family-friendly musical performances. The fireworks show follows.
Where: Oak Hollow Festival Park located at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point
When: July 4
Time: Starts at 4:30 p.m., Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
The Brothas Band at 5:00 p.m. and EnVision at 6:30 p.m.
Costs: $10 per vehicle. There's a child pass for $20 that includes the following: Family Fun Zone featuring inflatables, rock climbing wall, bungee trampoline, and (new this year) inflatable laser tag for kids.
Other: For real time event and emergency information during the Uncle Sam Jam, please text SAMJAM to 888-777. Standard data message rates may apply.
Greensboro Grasshoppers Vs. Lakewood BlueClaws
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: First National Bank Feild (Greensboro)
When: July 4
Time: 7 p.m.
High Point Rockers Vs. Lancaster Barnstormers
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: BB&T Point Ballpark (High Point)
When: July 4
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Royals Vs. Pulaski Yankees
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington)
When: July 4
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Dash Vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers
What: Baseball game followed by fireworks
Where: BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem)
When: July 4
Time: 6:30 p.m.
