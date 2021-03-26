North Carolina launches initiative to clean up litter along state highways

Country music star Luke Combs and NCDOT are partnering for the Spring Litter Sweep, aimed at picking up all the trash that lines North Carolina roads.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that spring is here and more people are out on North Carolina roads, there's a problem. No, it's not more traffic.

We're talking about litter. It's everywhere and it's driving people crazy. Wake Up Charlotte viewer Terrie Ericson emailed WCNC Charlotte's Ruby Durham saying she sees trash everywhere along the highways and wanted to know if there's a program to address it.

The good news is yes, there's a North Carolina initiative, known as The Spring Sweep, aimed at stopping litterbugs before they leave trash everywhere. The state has teamed up with country music star, and North Carolina native Luke Combs, for the program.

"Trash belongs in the cans, not on our roads. Don't trash North Carolina," Combs said in a PSA.

Right now, Combs and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are urging people to volunteer to help remove litter from along roadsides in Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties. Since January, NCDOT crews, Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway groups have collected more than 2 million pounds of garbage.

In Mecklenburg County alone, more than 348,000 pounds was picked up along highways. But there's still more work to day.

"We all have to do our part to clean up this mess," Combs said.

From April 10-24, NCDOT is hosting a statewide litter sweep. Volunteers will be stocked with as many trash bags, gloves and safety vests as needed to help. All you have to do is sign up to get the supplies and help clean the roads.

"The DOT will furnish you everything you need, you just supply a little time and effort," said Robert Gaines.