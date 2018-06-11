GREENSBORO, N.C. -- WFMY News 2 is having a conversation about the 2018 Midterms at Geeksboro in Greensboro. Our Tanya Rivera will host the discussion starting at 8 p.m. Join us for our digital coverage on election day - right here or on our Facebook page.
LIVE BLOG: North Carolina Elections 2018
We will bring you live coverage of the races impacting our area.
- Ted Budd vs. Kathy Manning for US House District 13
- Virginia Foxx vs. DD Adams for US House District 5
- Mark Walker vs. Ryan Watts for US House District 6
- Trudy Wade vs. Michael Garrett for NC State Senate District 28
- Phil Berger vs. Jen Mangrum for NC Senate District 30
- Stephen Ross vs. Erica McAdoo for NC House District 63
- Rick Gunn vs. J.D. Wooten for NC Senate District 24
- BJ Barnes vs. Danny Rogers for Guilford County Sheriff
