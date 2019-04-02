GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College is holding a press conference Monday at noon to announce whether the school met its fundraising goal of $5 million by Feb. 1.

The college says local, state and national dignitaries are expected to attend the briefing at Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.

“The entire Bennett College family is grateful to everyone who contributed to our fundraising campaign, no matter how much they gave,” said President Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins in a release.

Bennett started fundraising and social media campaigns after learning it had been removed from membership in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, its governing body. Bennett says it was removed for financial reasons in December.

