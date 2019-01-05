RALEIGH, N.C. — 8:25 a.m. - Guilford County teachers are officially headed to Raleigh!

8 a.m. - Teachers leaving from Page High School have some signs made for the rally.

7:30 a.m. - Maddie Gardner is talking to teachers from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools en route to Raleigh.

7 a.m. -

6:25 a.m. - The first teacher has arrived!

6:10 a.m. -

5:30 a.m. - North Carolina teachers are taking to the streets for the second year in a row with hopes that a more politically balanced legislature will be more willing to meet their demands.

Teachers, auxiliary staff and supporters will march Wednesday in Raleigh. Speakers will include Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign.

When an estimated 20,000 people marched for teachers last year, Republicans held a veto-proof majority in the state House and Senate. The results of November's election changed that, and now Cooper's vetoes can stand if Democrats remain united.

We'll update this blog throughout the day with the latest happenings. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner and Kandace Redd will be riding buses with teachers and supporters to Raleigh while Meghann Mollerus will be at the Capitol Building with the latest happenings.

