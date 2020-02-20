GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got milk and bread? Yes, we do and we got snow! Here’s a look at the snow coming down across the Piedmont Triad, road conditions, updates and lots more!

6:39 p.m. CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Looks like Mia is ready for a game of basketball in her first snow.

6:30 p.m. We still have a couple of hours left before the snow tapers off in the Triad.

6:33 p.m. Take a look at these pictures sent to us from all over the Triad! Thank you to everyone who took the time to send their pictures and videos in. Remember you can still send them our way at (336) 379-5775.

The Piedmont Triad enjoys a snow day A girl enjoying the snow in Forsyth County. A snowy yard in Stokesdale. Dogs enjoying the white stuff in Greensboro Kids getting out to enjoy the snow in Greensboro. A snowy yard in Greensboro A snowy road in Ruffin Dog enjoying the snow in King.

6:26 p.m. Alright, let's take a look! Here are some early snow totals for you.

6:25 p.m. A look inside the WFMY News 2 control room during weather coverage!

6:24 p.m. Check out this backyard in Mebane covered in white snow! This was sent to us by Laura.

6:17 p.m. We always enjoy Tim Buckley's choice of socks! Can never go wrong with a little bread and milk on a snow day.

6:15 p.m. This is exactly why the kids enjoy the snow, perfect snowballs.

6:09 p.m. Take a look at these views from our WFMY Skycam!

6:00 p.m. Guilford County Schools with be closed tomorrow due to the weather! Davidson County Schools will operate on a 3-hour delay. Get your latest school closings and delays by clicking the related link below.

5:54 p.m. Pat yourself on the back! You just made it through the 5th longest streak without sticking snow in the Triad.

5:50 p.m. Here is a great look at our WFMY weather garden at the moment. The snow is steadily falling.

5:48 p.m. How many of you got stocked up for the snow? Did you load up on milk and bread? Show us what you got!

5:47 p.m. Keep the amazing photos and videos rolling in! We want to see what the snow is looking like in your area.

5:36 p.m. Looks like the roads are beginning to stick in Southern Alamance. This photo was taken by Louise Madren.

5:35 p.m. Let's just say the animals are really enjoying this weather today. Way too much cuteness for one day!

5:34 p.m. OMG look at this little cutie enjoying the snow! So CUTE.

5:30 p.m. WOW the snow streak is over! This is our first snow since Dec 10, 2018.

5:27 p.m. Wow, get a look at this stunning view of Elon University covered in snow captured by WFMY's Alma McCarty!

5:11 p.m. As of now, the roads are currently fine just wet. According to Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley, the snow could begin to stick after sunset. Should be on the lookout for icy road conditions tomorrow morning.

5:10 p.m. The first real snow in more than 400 days! We think it was time for a little snow.

5:05 p.m. Remember to get up to date school closings text the word SCHOOLS to (336) 379-5775.

5:05 p.m. Here is a look at the snow scene at WFMY News 2!

5:02 p.m. Check out these pictures from Stokesdale, such beautiful snow! The mailbox is even covered.

5:00 p.m. Remember to text us your snow pictures and you could possibly see them on-air! The number is (336) 379-5775.

4:46 p.m. Snow coming down in Denton, NC!

4:43 p.m. Clever wordplay, snow at the Sedgefield County Club Thursday in Greensboro!

