CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live camera in south Charlotte captured strong winds uprooting a large tree in the Cameron Wood neighborhood late Thursday morning.

Residents in the area are now attempting to remove several downed trees and branches following the large storm.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to a resident who said he made it inside the neighborhood about 10 minutes before more trees started falling.

"I'm not one for hyperboles, but it's countless," the resident said about the trees on the ground.

The City of Kannapolis confirmed a tornado touched down in their neighborhood at around the same time.

According to the Director of Communications & Marketing, the tornado touched down near the Lane Street and I-85 Exit. There are no injuries reported but some minimum property damage has occurred and power lines are down in this area, the city confirms.

The storm

Multiple tornado warnings were issued across the Charlotte area as a powerful line of thunderstorms moves across the region the Carolinas Thursday morning, including multiple confirmed tornadoes along I-85.

Tornado Warnings were issued in nearly every county along I-85, including Mecklenburg throughout lunchtime. A neighborhood in Kannapolis suffered pretty heavy damage from a confirmed tornado on Lane Street at I-85. Emergency Management crews said a tornado was spotted on the ground in that area Thursday morning.

The entire Charlotte area remains under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said that warning has a "tornado tag," meaning a tornado could form at any time within that line of storms.