GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sheriff BJ Barnes confirm that they executed a search warrant on a business in Whitsett, during an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution case.

The search warrant was executed on Stoney Creek Spa and Skin Care on Golf House Road West.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Lixiang Chen and they confiscated $30,000 in cash and 3 vehicles.

Chen is charged with two felony counts of promoting prostitution and one count of continuing criminal enterprise.

The Sheriff's Office is staying tight lipped about exactly what they have, but we will be live streaming the Press Conference.

