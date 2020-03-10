Greensboro live fire training preparing firefighters for real situations they may experience

The training is taking place on N. Church Street Saturday until 5 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently conducting a live fire training at 3107 N. Church St. According to the fire department, the training will go on until 5 pm.

The training is for firefighters to practice extinguishment, ventilation, and search techniques. The city warned that heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public.

According to a post by the city of Greensboro, all structures used for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations.