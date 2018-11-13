GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Services commemorating the life of Greensboro police officer Jared Franks are happening now.

The visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lowe Funeral Home (2205 S Church St.)

The funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lamb's Chapel (airport campus at 3539 Alamance Rd.)

Franks, 24, died when his car collided with another police car responding to a robbery call near South Elm Eugene Street and Webster Road Saturday. Franks was the first Greensboro Police Department employee to be killed in the line of duty since 2001 and the first officer since 1992.

Franks is the 11th member of the Greensboro Police Department to die in the line of duty.

"I've dealt with a lot of loss, but this one probably cut the deepest -- just based on the caliber of person that he was," said Dale Smith, who met Franks at Western Carolina University.

"Always trying to make a difference in somebody's life every day. He just had a mission to really have a positive impact," said Mickey Luker, who has known Franks since 2012.

