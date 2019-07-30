GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is attending a groundbreaking ceremony for the Honda Aircraft Company expansion Tuesday morning.

In May, Honda announced it would break ground on an 82,000-square foot facility on its Greensboro campus this summer, a $15.5 million investment. The building will house a new wing assembly process for the HondaJet Elite. The facility is scheduled to be completed by July 2020.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. WFMY News 2 will carry the ceremony live here and on Facebook.

Cooper will be in Greensboro for much of the morning, heading to a Medicaid expansion roundtable with citizens who fall into a 'coverage gap' at 10:30 after the ceremony. The roundtable will be at the Lusk Center on Summit Avenue.

