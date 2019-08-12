DURHAM, N.C. — A live hand grenade was found in a donated dresser at a Habitat for Humanity store in Durham Saturday.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, a bomb squad unit responded in relation to the incident.

WNCN reports the incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. at the Habitat ReStore of Durham/Chapel Hill located at 5501 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

“We closed briefly today while the police dealt with a live grenade we found in a donated dresser,” Habitat store officials said in a post on Facebook. “The volunteer who found (the grenade) very calmly took it outside the building before alerting management, who called law enforcement.”

The post ended asking donors to make sure to double-check their donated dresser drawers.

“We are open again to shoppers and donors, but please check your drawers before donating to the ReStores!”

