GREENSBORO, N.C. — We could see a few months worth of rain just in the next week alone. Heavy rain will come in rounds, not constantly, over the course of the weekend and next week. It won't be until Thursday that we start to dry out. Flooding could be an issue at times.

RELATED: Two People Saved In Water Rescue In Jamestown

RELATED: Woman and Dog Trapped In Car Rescued From Rising Flood Waters in Guilford County: 'We Could Lose People Right Here'

LIVE RADAR

WHY SO MUCH RAIN?

The weather pattern will get "stuck" for several days until the middle of next week. The setup has a very strong low pressure area sitting well to our west -- near Tennessee and Mississippi. What does this do?

Low pressure creates southerly wind flow to its east, which in this case is going to keep picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean and throwing it our way. This will be an issue that creates widespread heavy rain for several days across the Carolinas, and the Southeast as a whole.

On & off heavy rain will continue for days. Flooding will be an issue at times.

WFMY News 2

RELATED: Governor Roy Cooper Warns Of Potential Flooding Threats Across NC

RELATED: Downed Power Line Causes Winston-Salem Street To Briefly Close: Police

WHEN DOES IT RAIN?

Bottom line, we're going to have wet days through Wednesday, possibly even Thursday. It's important to remember, it's very rare for it to actually rain all day, start to finish. There will be breaks in the action.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday will have rain

It won't rain all the time, there will be dry spells

If you spend extended time outside, you're going to get wet at some point

Have a "plan B" for any outdoor activities the next several days

Please remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

WFMY News 2

HOW MUCH RAIN?

Several inches of rain are likely over the next several days. This will be enough to cause flooding problems, especially in the High Country and the Foothills. Also, flood prone urban areas will have problems in addition to streams, creeks, and rivers.

Most of us will see between 3 to 7 inches of rain through Thursday

The Mountains and Foothills could see locally higher amounts of rain

Flooding will be an issue

Heavy rain could add up to between 3 and 7 inches over the next week in the Piedmont.

WFMY News 2