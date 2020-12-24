x
Live Radar | Tracking heavy rains, storms Christmas Eve

The WFMY Weather Team is tracking a strong storm system headed to the Piedmont Triad areas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Big weather changes are in store for Christmas Eve with both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looking very different, in weather terms.

The WFMY Weather Team is tracking a strong storm system headed to the Triad and while it won't be bringing a white Christmas, it's bringing wind, rain, and eventually biting cold air by Christmas Day and we should pay attention.

TIMING:

  • Thursday Morning: Clouds and scattered rain, winds pick up.
  • Thursday Midday: Scattered rain, some heavy, gusty winds 25-35 mph.
  • Thursday Afternoon: Rain, heavy at times, high winds 40+ mph possible. Possible thunderstorms. Main time frame to watch for the highest winds and storm chances will be from about 12P-8P.
  • Thursday Evening/ Overnight: Rain begins to taper off, still windy with 30-40 mph gusts possible.
  • Early Friday: Gradual clearing, turning cold, still windy for Christmas Day.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2020

8:22 a.m. - WFMY's Ryan Gavette shares video of rainfall in Burlington Thursday morning.

