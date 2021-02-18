x
Local News

Live Radar | Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the entire Triad area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our ice storm is moving in, and we're getting ready to deal with a heavy coating of ice on trees and power lines for the second time in a week. 

RELATED: TIMELINE: Ice storm moving into the Triad

Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the entire Triad area. It's time to prepare for tree damage and power outages that could last for several days.

Check It Out: Latest list of business, school closings

TIMING:

  • Wednesday Afternoon - Thursday 1 AM: Mainly dry, clouds thicken up, temperatures drop to near freezing.
  • Thursday 1 AM - 1 PM: Temps below freezing. Precipitation arrives, could start as sleet then changes to freezing rain. Ice accumulations likely of 1/4" to 1/2". Trees begin to fall by midday. Power issues begin.
  • Thursday Afternoon - Night: Precipitation tapers off some, could change to regular rain temperatures warm enough.
  • Friday Morning-Midday: Rain comes to an end. Slick bridges possible. Trees could still Fall. Storm moves away, slow clearing temperatures in the 40s.

