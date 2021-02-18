Live Radar | Winter Storm Warning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our ice storm is moving in, and we're getting ready to deal with a heavy coating of ice on trees and power lines for the second time in a week.
Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the entire Triad area. It's time to prepare for tree damage and power outages that could last for several days.
Check It Out: Latest list of business, school closings
TIMING:
- Wednesday Afternoon - Thursday 1 AM: Mainly dry, clouds thicken up, temperatures drop to near freezing.
- Thursday 1 AM - 1 PM: Temps below freezing. Precipitation arrives, could start as sleet then changes to freezing rain. Ice accumulations likely of 1/4" to 1/2". Trees begin to fall by midday. Power issues begin.
- Thursday Afternoon - Night: Precipitation tapers off some, could change to regular rain temperatures warm enough.
- Friday Morning-Midday: Rain comes to an end. Slick bridges possible. Trees could still Fall. Storm moves away, slow clearing temperatures in the 40s.