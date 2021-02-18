Live Radar | Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the entire Triad area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our ice storm is moving in, and we're getting ready to deal with a heavy coating of ice on trees and power lines for the second time in a week.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the entire Triad area. It's time to prepare for tree damage and power outages that could last for several days.

Check It Out: Latest list of business, school closings

TIMING: