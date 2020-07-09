Live remote learning starts this week for Guilford County Schools

Week four of remote learning will kick off Tuesday with live instruction incorporated for the first time, not just recordings.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Students are off Monday for Labor Day, then a whole new chapter of remote learning starts Tuesday morning.

The new phase of instruction will begin at the start of week four.

Teachers will begin adding live lessons in what’s called 'synchronous learning' to the school day.

Schedules vary by grade level and school, but live instruction will typically last 1-3 hours.

Recorded lessons and other work will still take up about half the school day.

Parents, guardians and students can check Canvas for their live remote class schedules.

In this 'new normal,' district leaders said students should rest assured that their teachers and principals are also doing this for the first time, and will also make mistakes. Plus, all live lessons will be recorded in order to accommodate students who have to miss a class due to illness, technology challenges, parent schedules, or any other extenuating circumstance.