GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senators Gladys Robinson and Michael Garrett will speak on Governor Cooper's budget Thursday morning in Greensboro.

Robinson and Garrett are part of a group of public education advocates and community leaders who plan to talk about the budget compromise and why they find it beneficial for Guilford County.

The budget compromise includes a $3.5 billion school & infrastructure bond, larger raises for educators than those in the vetoed budget, and closure of the Medicaid coverage gap among other proposals.

Earlier this week, Brooks Global Studies administrators said major structural damage had been discovered under the floors in part of the school, delaying the start of the school year until August 26. The senators believe the bond could help with funding repairs.

Guilford County Board of Education Member T. Dianne Bellamy-Smalls and Cone Health Foundation President Susan Shumaker will join the senators to speak at Brooks Global Studies at 10 a.m. WFMY News 2 will stream the event here and on Facebook.

