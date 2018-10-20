GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- It's only October, but the first flakes of the year are set to fly in the North Carolina mountains this weekend. Those looking for fall color might find a bit of white mixed in Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It will feel like it's freezing Sunday morning in Piedmont. Temps around 40, with winds gusting around 30 mph. Bitterly cold in the mountains.

