GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not too many people get to say they have been to a Super Bowl over their lifetime. Lucky for WFMY Sports Anchor Luke Lyddon, that will not be the case!

Luke is headed to Super Bowl LIV in Miami alongside his father Jim, an avid Chiefs fan who got to experience his first Super Bowl 50 years ago as the Chiefs took down the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

Jim experienced the game with his father and grandfather. Now things are coming full circle with Jim being able to experience this year's game with his son. The big question now is will history repeat itself with a Kansas City win? Kanas City will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

10:35 a.m. - Luke is ready for Superbowl LIV! He even has his lucky socks in hand.