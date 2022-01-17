x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

How are the roads? | LIVE UPDATES

We'll have a live update for you at 8 a.m. Monday. on our digital newscast 'After GMS.'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Slick roads and dangerous travel conditions continue Monday for most of the Piedmont Triad. Temperatures will be a concern this morning and again tonight as we dip below freezing. If you can stay home for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, do just that. 

If your road is still unplowed, be patient. The City of Greensboro has a priority list starting with the main roads used by emergency vehicles and then working into the neighborhoods. 

Check it out: Use these webcams to see road conditions near you

Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you can watch our live team coverage. 

The quick notes: 

MONDAY, JAN. 17, 2022

8:00 a.m. -- WATCH: Latest update on road conditions, viewers share their photos

7:30 a.m. -- Our viewers are giving us a look at their roads this morning. 

Matt Lopina shared this photo from his home in Greensboro near Sedgefield. 

Credit: Matt Lopina
Ice and snow still cover this neighborhood road in Greensboro near Sedgefield.

Tracey in Winston-Salem shared the view from her home on Eagle Path. Her road is still covered in ice and snow. 

Credit: Tracey
This is Eagle Path in Winston-Salem.

7:00 a.m. -- Itinease McMiller caught some plow trucks coming to pick up more salt! She's seen them on the roads since 4:30 a.m. Some of our morning show crew saw trucks out even earlier. 

6:15 a.m. -- Tracey McCain explains how Greensboro city officials decide which roads get plowed first. 

6:10 a.m. -- Sydni Moore is at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Green Valley Road in Greensboro. You can see, conditions still aren't great, but look better on Battleground than they do on Green Valley. The city's snowplow map shows Battleground has been plowed, and Green Valley - marked as a priority one road - still needs work. 

Credit: WFMY
Battleground and Green Valley intersection

6:05 a.m. -- Itinease McMiller shows us the salt yard where 45 snowplow trucks can fill up and head out to clear Greensboro area roads. They've been coming and going all morning, working around the clock to clear icy streets. 

5 a.m. -- Battleground Avenue near Green Valley Road still looks very icy this morning, and you still can't even see the intersecting streets.

Related Articles

CHECK POWER OUTAGES

FOLLOW OUR WEATHER TEAM

DOWNLOAD IT!

Download the WFMY News 2 App: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

For the latest weather conditions, text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

 Stay in the know. Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

In Other News

How does Greensboro decide which roads are plowed first?