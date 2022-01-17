How are the roads? | LIVE UPDATES

We'll have a live update for you at 8 a.m. Monday. on our digital newscast 'After GMS.'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Slick roads and dangerous travel conditions continue Monday for most of the Piedmont Triad. Temperatures will be a concern this morning and again tonight as we dip below freezing. If you can stay home for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, do just that.

If your road is still unplowed, be patient. The City of Greensboro has a priority list starting with the main roads used by emergency vehicles and then working into the neighborhoods.

The quick notes:

MONDAY, JAN. 17, 2022

7:30 a.m. -- Our viewers are giving us a look at their roads this morning.

Matt Lopina shared this photo from his home in Greensboro near Sedgefield.

Tracey in Winston-Salem shared the view from her home on Eagle Path. Her road is still covered in ice and snow.

7:00 a.m. -- Itinease McMiller caught some plow trucks coming to pick up more salt! She's seen them on the roads since 4:30 a.m. Some of our morning show crew saw trucks out even earlier.

#Now A couple of @greensborocity trucks getting their salt spreaders filled and hitting the roads.



They’ve been working around the clock. I’ve seen several trucks pull in and out to re-fill early as 4:30 this morning. #snowon2 @WFMY pic.twitter.com/zHtqtXQseo — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) January 17, 2022

6:15 a.m. -- Tracey McCain explains how Greensboro city officials decide which roads get plowed first.

6:10 a.m. -- Sydni Moore is at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Green Valley Road in Greensboro. You can see, conditions still aren't great, but look better on Battleground than they do on Green Valley. The city's snowplow map shows Battleground has been plowed, and Green Valley - marked as a priority one road - still needs work.

6:05 a.m. -- Itinease McMiller shows us the salt yard where 45 snowplow trucks can fill up and head out to clear Greensboro area roads. They've been coming and going all morning, working around the clock to clear icy streets.

5 a.m. -- Battleground Avenue near Green Valley Road still looks very icy this morning, and you still can't even see the intersecting streets.

Look at road conditions this morning here in @greensborocity at Battleground Ave and Green Valley Road. Still very windy out too. @WFMY @CMorganWX @sydnimooretv pic.twitter.com/ETYQIAl9WM — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) January 17, 2022

