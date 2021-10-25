LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Triad

The Piedmont Triad will be watching for damaging winds and possibly even the chance for an isolated tornado.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —



There's a slight risk for severe storms in the Piedmont Triad late Monday, and we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates on weather conditions, damage reports, and power outages throughout the evening.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021

8:30 p.m. - Triad severe weather threat should be completely over at the latest by 10 p.m.

8:30 PM-

Our severe threat is ending west to east as this line pushes through. West of the white line you're in the clear. East of the line you should still be on guard for severe storms. The Triad severe weather threat should be completely over at the latest by 10 PM. pic.twitter.com/7kFD1VYApD — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) October 26, 2021

8:02 p.m. - Worse of severe thunderstorm warning for Guilford County is pushing out of Greensboro. Triad residents can see torrential rain in Pleasant Garden and McLeansville

This is the severe storm that's warned for Guilford Co with the worst just pushing out of Greensboro. Torrential rain right now in Pleasant Garden and Mcleansville with gusty winds and lightning. pic.twitter.com/RZ78RQuwbV — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) October 26, 2021

7:53 p.m. - One report of a tree down in Kernersville on Bethel Church Road near Main Street.

7:39 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties until 8:15 p.m. Damaging winds are possible.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Guilford County until 8:15 PM. Damaging winds are possible. This storm is also spinning on it's approach to High Point and Greensboro. watching closely. pic.twitter.com/UNPqI2DCss — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) October 25, 2021

7:35 p.m. - 1,000 people without power in Forsyth Co.

7:30 p.m. - Tornado warning expired for Guilford Co.

7:10 p.m. - Storm in Oak Ridge spinning in area of tornado warning.

This storm in Oak Ridge is spinning. Be on guard. There's a severe thunderstorm warning on it right now but this could strengthen up and prompt a tornado warning. pic.twitter.com/KeVgSGb0ra — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) October 25, 2021

7:05 p.m. - Tornado warning issued for Guilford Co. until 7:30 p.m.

NEW: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Guilford County. Seek shelter! Details and Live coverage at https://t.co/mJ6gZGTGLh pic.twitter.com/C4m7u3lcz2 — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) October 25, 2021

7:00 p.m. - Tornado warning expired for Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania counties.

6:57 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Forsyth Co. until 7:45 p.m.

6:52 p.m. - Tornado warning issued for Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania counties until 7:15 p.m.

6:50 p.m. - Main line of storms is moving through Winston-Salem now. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few lightning strikes!

6:45 Radar Update: Main line of storms is moving through Winston-Salem now. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few lightning strikes! Keeping a close eye on how this line holds up as it moves through the Central Piedmont. #ncwx #wx #stormtrack2 pic.twitter.com/8e8fAYiIue — Monique Robinson (@mdrobinsontv) October 25, 2021

6:45 p.m. - Storms are starting to move through Winston-Salem.

Storm incoming to Winston-Salem right now. pic.twitter.com/qqH1OAiaPM — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) October 25, 2021

