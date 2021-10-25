x
LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Triad

The Piedmont Triad will be watching for damaging winds and possibly even the chance for an isolated tornado.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —


There's a slight risk for severe storms in the Piedmont Triad late Monday, and we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates on weather conditions, damage reports, and power outages throughout the evening. 

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021

8:30 p.m. - Triad severe weather threat should be completely over at the latest by 10 p.m.

8:02 p.m. - Worse of severe thunderstorm warning for Guilford County is pushing out of Greensboro. Triad residents can see torrential rain in Pleasant Garden and McLeansville

7:53 p.m. - One report of a tree down in Kernersville on Bethel Church Road near Main Street. 

7:39 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties until 8:15 p.m. Damaging winds are possible.

7:35 p.m. - 1,000 people without power in Forsyth Co. 

7:30 p.m. - Tornado warning expired for Guilford Co. 

7:10 p.m. - Storm in Oak Ridge spinning in area of tornado warning. 

7:05 p.m. - Tornado warning issued for Guilford Co. until 7:30 p.m.

7:00 p.m. - Tornado warning expired for Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania counties.

6:57 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Forsyth Co. until 7:45 p.m.

6:52 p.m. - Tornado warning issued for Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania counties until 7:15 p.m.

RELATED: Tornado Warning issued for Martinsville, VA

6:50 p.m. - Main line of storms is moving through Winston-Salem now. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few lightning strikes! 

6:45 p.m. - Storms are starting to move through Winston-Salem. 

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

  • Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
  • Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
  • NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
  • Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
  • Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
  • Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
  • Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
  • City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
  • City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

