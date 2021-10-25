LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
There's a slight risk for severe storms in the Piedmont Triad late Monday, and we can't rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates on weather conditions, damage reports, and power outages throughout the evening.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021
8:30 p.m. - Triad severe weather threat should be completely over at the latest by 10 p.m.
8:02 p.m. - Worse of severe thunderstorm warning for Guilford County is pushing out of Greensboro. Triad residents can see torrential rain in Pleasant Garden and McLeansville
7:53 p.m. - One report of a tree down in Kernersville on Bethel Church Road near Main Street.
7:39 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties until 8:15 p.m. Damaging winds are possible.
7:35 p.m. - 1,000 people without power in Forsyth Co.
7:30 p.m. - Tornado warning expired for Guilford Co.
7:10 p.m. - Storm in Oak Ridge spinning in area of tornado warning.
7:05 p.m. - Tornado warning issued for Guilford Co. until 7:30 p.m.
7:00 p.m. - Tornado warning expired for Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania counties.
6:57 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Forsyth Co. until 7:45 p.m.
6:52 p.m. - Tornado warning issued for Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania counties until 7:15 p.m.
6:50 p.m. - Main line of storms is moving through Winston-Salem now. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and a few lightning strikes!
6:45 p.m. - Storms are starting to move through Winston-Salem.
