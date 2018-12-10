What makes you reflect on your life? An illness, a natural disaster? And do you take life for granted?

There are a couple of reasons that you might take your life for granted. People tend to have a false aura of invincibility, thinking that nothing will happen to them. And you might think that you have all the time in the world. These reasons tend to get in a place of complacency.

To break complacency, live your life with purpose. Live your life intentionally. Figure out what is it that you want. It's easy to make excuses like the time isn't right. Remember that you don't know how long you'll live, but you can live the most in the present.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.

© 2018 WFMY