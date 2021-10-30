Llama captured in High Point neighborhood by police

A stray llama was captured in the High Point neighborhood of Emerywood this past week, according to the High Point Police Department.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A stray llama was captured in the High Point neighborhood of Emerywood this past week, according to the High Point Police Department.

The llama, whose wool coat is yellow-tan with a large brown patch, is now at Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale, police said in a social media post.

Posts in the Emerywood neighborhood Facebook group reveal the llama had been spotted by neighbors wandering the subdivision.

Photos shared with WFMY News 2 by neighbors, Angela Wagner and Robin Thompson, show the llama strolling in homeowners' lawns in the subdivision. The photos also show animal control officers working to wrangle the llama into a harness near a wooded area.

The llama was ultimately captured by High Point Police Department Animal Control Officers and John Deal with Animal Capture & Exclusion Services of Winston-Salem, police said, adding they have named the llama "Todd."

"The HPPD animal control officers teamed up with animal rescue expert John Deal from @aceswildlifepro to capture a stray llama in Emerywood. We named him Todd! Todd will be held at the Red Dog farm @RedDogFarm for 72 hours to see if an owner is looking for him," the post reads.

The HPPD animal control officers teamed up with animal rescue expert John Deal from @aceswildlifepro to capture a stray llama in Emerywood. We named him Todd! Todd will be held at the Red Dog farm @RedDogFarm for 72 hours to see if an owner is looking for him. pic.twitter.com/K5sFthMDyv — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) October 29, 2021

