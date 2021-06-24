Local building experts speak on inspection protocols amid building collapse in Miami

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Chief Building Official Dan Dockery says it's important to make sure the code official who is doing the inspections is up to par.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The building collapse in Florida has raised questions about when and how often safety inspections happen.

WFMY News 2 reached out to a Triad building expert for insight.

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Chief Building Official Dan Dockery says its their top priority to make sure community members who come in contact with any buildings are safe.

To do so, he says it's important to make sure the code official who is doing the inspections is up to par. "That they're doing a good job, that they've become partners with the community, that they've built trust with the owners, developers the engineers, the designers and the contractors," said Dockery.

Dockery says the incident in Miami created conversations locally, immediately.

"Were there mechanical units on the roof that didn't have a stable place to sit? The weight could be carried by the structure of the building. Was the building next door constructed in a way that undermines the strength of this structure?"

He says in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the goal is to provide a safe environment. That's why when constructing a new building in the area much is considered.

"We look at how the building is to be used. That will tell us which parts of the code we have to go by. We put a critical path, a template together and we talk about it and look at all the possible outcomes good or bad."

Dockery says this year they will issue 20,000 permits and perform 80 to 90,000 inspections.

On a day to day basis, "between building, mechanical, electrical, fire and zoning there will be a thousand inspections on the books and we'll get to six or seven hundred of them. They work hard, they work tirelessly, they work endlessly."

Overall, he says communication is key in this business. "With everybody involved in construction, planning and development and growth, that's the only way we can be as sure as possible that we're going to serve the public interest."