GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you thought the stores were busy today, brace yourself for tomorrow because Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, is here.

You'll see more officers at shopping centers and on busy streets, because the countdown to Christmas is on. Greensboro Police say they're beefing up their patrols starting this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be the biggest day for retail in the entire year.

Kaylee Coleman was shopping at Tanger Outlets with her grandparent's Friday. They were crossing off some last-minute Christmas shopping off her list.

"I went to Vera Bradley and I got a book bag," the girl shared. "I'd seen a new pattern I liked so I wanted it."

Kaylee and her grandparents aren't the only one's shopping just days before Christmas and it's just amping up.

Tanger Outlet's General Manager Jeffrey Johnson says the Saturday before Christmas is bigger than Black Friday.

"That's usually due to people that are last-minute shopping," Johnson says."I, myself, included," he adds.

More shoppers also mean more traffic and local law enforcement agencies are prepared.

"There's gonna be a lot of people out, so just be patient... As patient as you can," says Corporal Hamlin with the Greensboro Police Department.

Patient while shopping and patient on the road. More than 115 million people are expected to travel, so give yourself time. If you're shopping, park in a well-lit area; don't forget to lock your car and always hide valuables.

"If you see anything suspicious, call the police, file a report and get as a good description as you can," Corporal Hamlin adds.

