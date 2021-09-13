Local businesses speak on the impact of the Folk Festival

The owner of Maho's Bistro, a Greensboro food truck company, says they served more than a thousand people at the festival.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Folk Festival was a successful weekend for many Greensboro businesses.

The owner of Maho's Bistro, a Greensboro food truck company, says they served more than a thousand people at the festival.

Marcus Hood owns Maho's Bistro in Greensboro.

He says in 2020 he was impacted by the pandemic had a tough impact on their business.

"My wife and I were diagnosed early on with COVID, so we were sidelined for 30 days. But, as we continued to progress we still had people around us that were helping us," Hood said.

He says opportunities like the Folk Festival is a big deal for their business. This was the first year they participated and he says he and many of his employees put in a lot of hardworking hours.

"We met new people, we got new opportunities and for the three days we really kept up with the flow. Other vendors were telling me their experiences were great. And to bring stuff back to the community after a long sit down from COVID, it worked out really well for us," Hood said.

The manager of Porterhouse Burger also says his business benefited well from the Folk Festival. They were able to serve many people through their food truck as well as from their location on Davie Street at Lebauer park.